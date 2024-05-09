Seattle's 520 bridge to close this weekend, plus more traffic woes with Biden's visit

article

Traffic in Seattle could cause some headaches for drivers this Mother's Day weekend.

In addition to President Biden's visit, a six-game Mariners homestand and other local events, there will be construction taking place on the SR-520 Bridge throughout the weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the SR-520 Bridge will be closed in both directions across Lake Washington May 10 through May 13.

If you're planning to hit the roads this weekend, keep reading to learn how President Biden's Seattle visit and the 520 bridge closure could impact your drive.

What is the SR-520 bridge closure schedule?

WSDOT says crews will begin working on the SR-520 Bridge starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Crews will be installing utilities, permanent pavement and working continuously through Monday, May 13 at 6 a.m.

In addition, officials say Lake Washington Boulevard will be closed from Montlake Boulevard to East Foster Island Road from 10 p.m. Friday, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 13.

The SR-520 bike and pedestrian trail will also be fully closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday as crews install a sign bridge over the freeway.

For more information about the SR-520 Bridge closure this weekend, visit WSDOT’s website.

How will President Joe Biden’s visit to Seattle impact traffic this weekend?

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: US president Joe Biden disembarks from Airforce One after arriving in Geneva. (Photo by Martial Trezzini - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images)

While details about President Biden’s weekend schedule have not yet been released, White House officials have confirmed that he will be in Seattle on May 10 and May 11.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is warning drivers to expect significant travel delays and detours in the greater Seattle-area in the coming days.

