Mill Creek man killed in Snohomish County motorcycle crash

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Bothell on Wednesday evening.

At around 7:51 p.m., WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding announced that there were multiple lanes closed on SR-527 at 192nd St. so authorities could investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

WSP investigators say at 6:51 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on 192nd St. and preparing to turn northbound onto SR-527. As she made her way into traffic, a motorcyclist heading southbound on SR-527 crashed into her driver’s side door.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and came to a rest in the second lane.

Troopers arrived at the scene and immediately transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital.

At around 8:35 p.m., troopers announced that the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Ronald Losada from Mill Creek, had died from his injuries. Investigators say he was wearing a helmet.

The WSP does not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.