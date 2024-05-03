Members of the Seattle Police Department SWAT team surrounded the Bothell residence of James McNeal, the former Bothell councilmember accused of the murder of 20-year-old Lilya Guyvoronsky, Friday.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the home in full gear. Crime tape was later observed at the residence by FOX 13 Seattle, along with officers removing boxes from the home and bringing in tarps.

Court documents reveal chilling details of the alleged crime, stating that McNeal, 58, is accused of strangling Guyvoronsky and then wrapping her naked body in a blanket. Reportedly, he left her on a bed for approximately 24 hours before contacting his attorney, who then notified 911.

Following the incident, McNeal reportedly cut his own wrist. He received treatment at Harborview Medical Center for several days but has since been released, according to hospital officials.

Despite his medical discharge, McNeal failed to appear for his scheduled hearing on Thursday, prompting the judge to question his absence.

Charges in the case are expected to be filed Friday, with a hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. However, there remains uncertainty as to whether McNeal will choose to appear in court once again.

McNeal served as a leader in the Bothell community for nearly a decade as a council member. His tenure ended on Dec. 31, 2023. Bothell city officials have referred all inquiries to the Seattle Police Department.

According to a friend, Guyvoronsky worked as a stripper and had a troubled past but was described as kind and deserving of more. The friend expressed disbelief that McNeal could be involved in such a crime, stating, "No one thinks that this is the man who is going to murder her."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

