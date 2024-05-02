Auburn educator honored as State Teacher of the Year at White House event

A Washington teacher was honored as one of the State Teachers of the Year during a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Blaire Penry teaches Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs and fine arts for grades six through 12 for the Auburn School District. She currently teaches at Olympic Middle School.

Penry has served as high school faculty lead, is on the building leadership team, co-lead of Visible Learning, on the SIP team and the Equity faculty lead. She is an active member of Auburn Equity Leadership Academy, promoting culturally responsive practices throughout ASD. She volunteers in DECA programs, participates in the Black/African American affinity group and serves on CTE advisory committees, according to the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

"A true equity-driven educator, she has led in the creation of student equity groups, developed and facilitated equity and diversity professional development for faculties throughout the district and committed to working with local leaders to make sure all students are prepared for the future that they choose," Penry's write up from the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) said.

"I believe that Mrs. Penry is an outstanding teacher. The way that she shows her students how much she cares about them and the energy she brings to the classroom every day constantly making you want to be there is amazing," says a senior student.

"Penry’s leadership continues to shape not only her school community, but inspires her colleagues and the student body to be reflective, informed, active citizens of Auburn." the CCSSO wrote of Penry.

This is the first time in Auburn's history that a teacher from their district has received the honor of State Teacher of the Year, according to a message from the superintendent from January.

Missy Testerman from Tennessee won this year's National Teacher of the Year designation.

First Lady Jill Biden, a life-long educator, hosted the first-ever Teachers of the Year State Dinner at the White House to honor Testerman and the other 50 teachers awarded State Teacher of the Year.

Congratulations to Blaire and the Auburn School District!

Learn more about the nomination process for next year here.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Why students are protesting at the University of Washington campus

Best high schools in the US: How are the rankings determined

This WA high school named 3rd best in country, according to US News 2024 rankings