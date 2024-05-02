A pro-Palestinian occupation on the University of Washington campus isn't the only protest being held by students in Seattle.

On Monday, multiple protesters began camping in the UW Quad, with the goal of filling up the campus until their demands are met.

This occupation at UW follows similar protests being held at colleges across the country, where thousands of students have been arrested for their demonstrations at UCLA, Columbia University, and many more schools.

UW officials say they’re monitoring the situation, but protesters say they aren't going anywhere until the university meets their demands, which include:

Divest from Israel and genocide profiteers

Cut ties with Boeing

End the repression of pro-Palestinian faculty and staff

While some of these demands match those of other university protests, the request for the school to end its relationship with Boeing is unique.

Though Portland State University paused financial relationships with Boeing to address student concerns, UW likely won't be able to do the same, as the plane company has donated millions to the university in the past.

However, these aren't the only protesters at UW, as another group of students is rallying for a whole different issue.

Many academic student employees (ASE) held a sit-in protest in Bagley Hall on Wednesday, calling for a fair contract as negotiations with the university continued.

The students, who work as teaching assistants, researchers, tutors and graders, are part of the union UAW Local 4121, which hopes to increase the proposed wage for ASEs with adequate benefits.

The university and union hope to reach a new deal within the week. Otherwise, union members may go on strike.

The protestors at the Quad say they are willing to occupy the campus through finals and graduation if their demands aren't met. Student workers hope to reach a contract agreement before going on strike.

