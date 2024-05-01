Silent vigil held outside Burien City Hall in remembrance of unhoused people's deaths, demand for housing

On a day marked by protests, non-profits and homeless advocates gathered outside Burien City Hall for a silent vigil, honoring nearly two dozen unhoused individuals who lost their lives while being without shelter since 2017.

So far in 2024, four people have died from fentanyl overdoses within city limits.

The silent gathering was a powerful tribute as the names of the 22 individuals were held high, emphasizing that they are not just statistics but sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters.

Their demands were clear: with $1 million on the table, the call was for immediate action to provide housing.

Former unhoused woman, Queen'B King-Rios, expressed deep sorrow and emphasized the urgent need to address the homelessness crisis, stating, "We gotta stop this. We need shelter."

Cydne Moore of the Burien Homeless Support Coalition echoed the sentiment, asserting, "Our people deserve better, and the cost is too high." Moore, a former Burien city councilmember and now an advocate, has seen firsthand the instability folks have been dealing with for over a year.

Recent tragedies have heightened concerns, with four deaths reported in the last month alone, including the latest outside City Hall. The victim, known as "Nature," was only 32-years-old and had been seeking community and support for six years.

Nature's sisters, Laura and Cora Beeman, expressed devastation over his preventable death, highlighting the lack of available shelter and resources.

"He loved the people that he lived with here. This was his community," Laura said.

They're now pushing for solutions so others like Nature don't suffer the same fate.

"The more shelter we're able to give them, the more they can actually live their lives," Cora said.

"If people are constantly expending all of their energy, trying to do things like feed themselves, or find safe, secure housing, then they have no energy left to better their situation," Laura said.

Advocates stress the urgent need for housing in Burien, fearing that without it, the death toll will continue to rise.

"We need action because we are literally losing lives… the cost is human lives," Moore said.

While they wait for immediate action, the City Council is scheduled to vote on zoning permits at its next meeting.

Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing issue.

