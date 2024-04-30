Pro-Palestine demonstration at UW refuses to budge: ‘We will be here’

More than 1,000 people have been arrested during college protests in the last week and a half.

Pro-Palestinian occupations have grown across the country on dozens of college campuses. Now, University of Washington (UW) students join that list.

On Monday, a tent encampment popped up in the middle of campus. Protesters told FOX 13 News they have no plans to leave until their demands are met, and the university seemingly has no plans to remove them.

As of now, they’re loud but not large.

"We’re hoping to fill up the entire Quad," said organizer Mantak Singh.

About a dozen tents stand on the UW campus. Despite the small size — and seemingly little impact on classes or passing students — the university tried to get the protesters to disperse, posting signs that read "NO CAMPING ALLOWED."

"Yeah, ‘no camping allowed,’ they put them there right in the morning before we got there," said Singh. He also said campus staff removed the signs Tuesday morning.

An official with UW says they are uncertain where the signs went, but says nothing has changed. However, UW won’t say if the campus is going to do anything to address the occupation.

Singh says the protesters are not going anywhere.

"Those are not empty words, it could be days, weeks, or months; we will be here," said Singh.

Their demands are painted in bold.

"Divest from Israel and all genocide profiteers," said Singh. "Second, cut ties with Boeing. Third, end the repression of pro-Palestinian faculty and staff."

Recently, the president of Portland State University said the school is pausing financial relationships with Boeing to address student concerns. Reports say Boeing gifts just under $30,000 in scholarships to the university, and recently granted a $150,000 donation toward naming a classroom.

Cutting ties with Boeing for the University of Washington might be a little tougher, as the company gives the school far more money. Numbers obtained by FOX 13 Seattle show that less than two years ago, the local airplane builder donated $10 million to UW to build a new engineering building.

"We’re going to be here, and we are waiting for the administration to make their move," said Singh.

May marks the last month of classes, followed by finals and graduation ceremonies in June. Protesters say they’ll be here through all of it and more, if their demands aren’t met.

University officials tell FOX 13 News they’re monitoring the situation.

