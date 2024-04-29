UW encampment group asking school to cut ties with Israel, Boeing

A group of students at the University of Washington have set up a pro-Palestinian encampment in the campus' Quad Monday morning, as part of a wave of protest encampments at college campuses nationwide.

The group, the school's Progressive Student Union, organized the event and it's asking the university to divest from supporting the Israeli government financially and also cutting ties with Boeing, according to the Seattle Times.

The Daily reported that more than two dozen people have occupied the southeast side of the Quad and the number continues to grow.

A small group of pro-Palestinian student activists met privately to sketch out the logistical details of a round-the-clock occupation. Inspired by the protests at Columbia, hundreds of students have set up protest encampments on at least a dozen other college campuses across the country to protest lsrael’s actions in the war with Hamas.

Pro-Palestinian students and activists gather at a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 25, 2024. (Credit: LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Among other demands, they are calling for their schools to cut financial ties with Israel and the companies supporting the conflict. The protests come as universities are winding up the spring semester and preparing for graduation ceremonies.

Last week, colleges and high schools across Washington state organized a schoolwide walkout as part of a Free Palestine rally.

