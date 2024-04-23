Schools across WA plan for walkouts Tuesday in support of Palestine

College and high school students across Washington state organized schoolwide walkouts as part of a Free Palestine rally Tuesday morning.

FOX 13 has been following various social media accounts that look to be spearheading effort. More than a dozen high schools were said to take part, along with several college campuses in the state.

According to an Instagram account called, Washington walkout for Palestine, students say this act set to happen Tuesday morning is: "In solidarity with the courageous students all over the country who have stood up for Palestinian liberation despite significant repression."

The account goes on to say, the students of Washington state have three demands:

Washington state schools end suppression of pro-palestinian students. Schools take action to prevent anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic sentiment All Washington state colleges and universities divest from Israel's genocide

Organizations like Redmond, Issaquah, and Bellevue Student Leagues are associated with these social media accounts planning the walkout.

In another post regarding Eastlake High School's walkout, it reads: "Our American tax dollars fund genocide. We must not remain silent. Join us April 23 to stand against the imperialist war machine oiled with Palestinian blood."

As far as what consequences could occur for students walking out, if any, that's also unclear. It is possible that could vary by school.

A post on that social media account listing Juanita High School reads: "To all students attending: The walkout will be seen by the school as an unexcused tardy but your parents can excuse it."

The list of schools that had planned to participate span from Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Sumner, and Lake Washington. UW Tacoma and UW Bothell, along with WSU Vancouver were also listed to take part.

