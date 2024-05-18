Saturday morning was all about paying it forward in Seattle.

The One Seattle Day of Service brought hundreds of volunteers, along with Seattle's mayor, to Occidental Square to clean up and plant spring flowers.

Now in its third year, the event has become an Emerald City tradition.

Volunteers from all over the sound spent their morning in the Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square neighborhood to roll up their sleeves and lend a hand.

"We want to keep our neighborhood looking good and keeping everything clean and helping," said Kerri Bates, a Seattle resident and volunteer.

Bates is just one of many volunteers who donated their time and labor on Saturday. She told FOX 13 she and her husband have lived in the area for about seven years now, and taking part in this event is their way of paying it forward.

Volunteers took the time to pick up trash, remove spray paint, and pull some weeds.

"It's amazing how thousands of people come out and plant flowers, remove graffiti and pick up litter and feed the hungry," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Harrell told FOX 13, this event shows Seattle at its best.

"I think for us to achieve the greatness that we have, we have to inspire everyone to pitch in," Harrell said. "Not one person, not one group can do it alone."

About 150 Amazon employees volunteered at Saturday's service event. Volunteers were also invited to a free concert following the clean-up.

