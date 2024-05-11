Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District that hospitalized a man Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 6th Ave. S and S Jackson Street around 11:19 p.m.

Seattle Police say there was a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was provided aid and later transported to Harborview Medical Center. Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the victim was walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and began firing at him.

Police are still working to find the suspects and figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

