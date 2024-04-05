Seattle Police arrested two men and recovered over 50 grams of narcotics after a shots fired call in the Chinatown-International District Wednesday night.

Officers were near 7th Ave. S and S Main Street around 10:46 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot.

One witness told officers he saw a vehicle leaving the area, going westbound on S King Street near 5th Avenue S.

Police found seven shell casings in the parking lot, but didn't find the car involved at that time.

Luckily, more witness accounts led police to the car, which was spotted about an hour and a half later near Pike Street and 4th Avenue.

Police identified a 22-year-old driver and 21-year-old man in the passenger seat.

During the stop, police spotted a gun and shell casings inside the car. The 22-year-old driver was arrested for investigation of drive-by shooting and DUI.

Investigators say they also found a loaded gun, brass knuckles, drugs and cash on the driver. It was later determined the gun found was a "ghost gun," made using a 3D printer.

SPD says the driver had 14.5 grams of fentanyl powder, dozens of pills, and 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Police requested additional charges for sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of an unlawful firearm, unlawful carry pistol and furtively carry a dangerous weapon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Not the 3-D printed gun (via SPD)

The passenger was also taken into custody for a violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act in March. Officers say they found dozens of pills, 6.7 grams of fentanyl powder, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and cash on him.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail and the vehicle involved was towed from the scene to be processed.

