Small but mighty Snohomish Co. organization helped 19,000 people in need

A small but mighty organization in Snohomish County is making significant strides in getting services to those in need.

The Carnegie Resource Center reported that last year, staff connected 19,000 individuals to services ranging from professional, housing, medical and behavioral health.

Among their benefactors is Dale Beliveau, who found himself living in his car for several months due to lack of housing options.

"There's so many people living on the street, and a lot of them, they don't know what to do. A lot of them, they're scared," Beliveau said.

Three women staff the front desk at the Carnegie Resource Center. Accommodating walk-ins and phone calls daily, Social Services Coordinator Chantelle Harris says in a single month, they’ve answered 1,500 phone calls.

"Every phone call is answered, and that does wonders for people who maybe that was the one time they actually got the courage to call," she explained.

In addition to providing immediate assistance, the center brings essential resources directly to those in need. Providers set up shop at the center, removing barriers to access.

Ed Tirado runs the nonfiction-profit The Day of Prison. He gets his own cubicle within the Carnegie Center where clients can visit him and receive reentry coaching.

"This place makes my job tremendously easier," shared Tirado. "It’s important for services to be in close proximity to each other because transportation is probably the biggest hurdle for many."

Location plays a crucial role in the center's success, as Edward Gutierrez, a former inmate, attested.

"I was incarcerated right across the street. When I got released I had nothing, no family no friends, I had nothing out here," Gutierrez said. He says the proximity of the center to the jail allowed him to access vital support services immediately upon release.

The Carnegie Resource Center operates through a unique public-private partnership, with the county providing the space and private funds supporting the staff.

For Brittany Brenon, who struggled with addiction and incarceration, the presence of the Carnegie Resource Center is a game-changer. "During my time in jail and active institutions, there was no Carnegie Resource Center, so the fact that we're placed right next to the jail and they can walk over and seek services is amazing," she said.

Today, Brenon works alongside Harris at the desk of the resource center, helping clients get on the right path. Both women say their lived experience helps them better relate to those they serve.

Cammy Hart-Anderson with Snohomish County Behavioral Health and Veteran Services says the need now is greater than it’s ever been before.

"Our citizens had to go from here to there to everywhere to get those services and by having the Carnegie Resource Center, it’s a hub where all those services are available," said Hart-Anderson.

