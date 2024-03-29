Person found dead in Burien homeless encampment

Burien Police are investigating after a body was found in a tent in a homeless encampment Friday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, police and fire personnel were called to an encampment near 225 SW 152nd St around 9:35 a.m. They were answering a call for an unresponsive person.

The person was declared dead by the fire department.

Fire officials have not determined a cause of death; that duty falls to the King County Medical Examiner.

Authorities have not specified the age or gender of the deceased.

This is a developing story.