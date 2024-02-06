Unhoused Burien residents camp outside city hall after temporary shelter closes

Unhoused residents packed their bags and camped outside Burien's City Hall after "Sunnydale Village" shut its doors on Monday. The sanctioned encampment, located in the parking lot of Oasis Home Church, was forced to disband as it was only allowed to stay on church property for 90 days.

Times up, yet people have nowhere to go.

In November, city council members voted, in a last-ditch effort, on a location to place a tiny home or pallet village, but one isn't allowed due to zoning permits. However, zoning codes have not yet been updated, so a permanent shelter is unavailable in Burien.

With the city ‘taking its time’ to update zoning codes, some unhoused folks are right back where they started a year ago. Except this time, they want their stay to be a reminder of their demand for a faster and more permanent solution.

Alex Hale and dozens of unhoused residents at Sunnydale Village knew this was coming.

"We're being disbanded from the property – pushed to the streets again," Hale said, thanking the Oasis Home Church and Burien Community Support Coalition who, through their partnership, allowed him and at least 55 others to camp out on their lot.

As the tarps and tents come down, they’re worried about the uncertainty as they pack up their belongings. Hale says he feels scared, nervous and obviously worried.

"It seems like very expensive way to have the same problem. I'm still here. They’ve done nothing to help – just pushed us from place to place to place," Hale said. "And now here we go to number five."

He says about 75% of the encampment will stay put as they push for a permanent solution.

"We fought way too long, way too hard to try to get our rights but where they're supposed to be and I'm not going to give up now," Hale said.

They firmly believe a stable ground will help them recover and help them get back on their feet. A challenge, he says, could come at a great cost, which is why some of the other encampment folks will not risk sleeping outside city hall.

"I fear repercussions from not only police but from citizens as well," Hale said.

His fear is valid, as some residents spoke out against funding the crisis during the city council meeting.

"It has been a lose, lose, lose situation all around," Darla Green, a Seahurst resident said. "Under the guise of compassionate care."

Others questioned how effective this encampment was, wishing for a more collaborative approach including neighbors.

"We don't know what really happened back there," Marie said. She called for clarity on the number of people the shelter helped and the lack of transparency before the shelter opened. "I just caution the next church, that they really get their ducks in a row before they say yes."

The nonprofit says they’ve served over 100 people, including pets. Aid, which is now gone until they find a new location to host them. Founder Cydne Moore also spoke during the council meeting and urged the city for a partnership to help solve the ongoing homelessness crisis the city has been facing for nearly a year now.

"This is people having nowhere else to go," Moore said. "It’s a testament that there’s no shelter available and that people will be here for a foreseeable future."

Unhoused residents are aware of the $1 million the city has yet to spend to help solve the issue, but they have not seen any tiny homes or palate villages come out of this.

Council member Jimmy Mata questioned City Manager Bailon inquiring about the temporary shelter. Bailon said, "Even now we’re hearing the camp is closing. We never received official word from the group managing location or religious institution. We’re doing our best."

Unhoused residents set up several tents across from city hall. Hale says they’re determined to get answers.

"Hopefully they do the right thing, and we can get over this and move forward," Hale said.

The city's ordinance states people must be offered shelter; otherwise, they're allowed to stay overnight. However, they must clear out by 6 a.m. which is their intention, according to Hale.

FOX 13 reached out to the city inquiring about the growing encampment and what's next in their plan to address the homelessness crisis. We are waiting to hear back.

Moore says the nonprofit is working on finding a new location for the temporary encampment.