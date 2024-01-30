Migrants seeking asylum pleading for dignified housing with Kent motel eviction looming

The clock is ticking for migrant-refugee families and children to vacate a Kent motel. Dozens of them took matters into their own hands and marched into Seattle's City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, pleading councilmembers for help.

The move comes just weeks after King County allocated $3 million to help house migrants, focusing on women and children first.

Councilmember Tammy Morales told FOX 13 "this is a tragedy," just moments after. Morales said Mayor Bruce Harrell, along with county and state officials, are trying to figure out if they can get some funding to cover the balance at the motel so they don't get kicked out.

"This is clearly a crisis for this refugee community, but it is a crisis that has been long-standing in the state of Washington, and we have to get serious about addressing the housing issue." Morales said.

For hours, families, single women and children filled the lobby waiting to see what the decision would be. Children's laughter echoed as they played. The gravity of the situation was only exacerbated by the sight of little girls holding signs saying "invest in people:" a message they all hoped leaders would hear as they spoke out during the council's public comment portion of the meeting.

"No queremos ser una carga," a refugee said as he asked for help: they don't want to be a burden, but desperately want answers.

Migrants seeking asylum, the majority of them from Venezuela, say things haven’t been easy.

Jose Miguel, 22, says he fled his country with his 3-year-old son and his 19-year-old partner, leaving behind his parents in search of a better future for them and his new family. He’s one of the dozens seeking asylum who recounts a trek through Panama, Guatemala and Mexico to get to the U.S.

Maigualida Alvarez says her journey to the U.S. took two months. She described the time as "terrible" and emotionally and physically painful as she crossed rivers and forests witnessing rapes, theft and death.

In tears, the 47-year-old says it was all worth it when she arrived in Seattle on Dec. 15 and was reunited with her daughters and grandchildren after eight months.

Both migrants ended up at the encampment at a church in Tukwila. Fortunately, they say an organization helped several dozen families. They rented rooms at the Quality Inn in Kent – giving them more privacy and warmth as they moved them away from tents.

The roof over their heads is now at risk, as migrants say they were told the motel hasn’t been paid for at least 15 days. With nowhere to go, they turned to Seattle City Council.

"Que nos den la unica ayuda que necesitamos," Alvarez said, asking for basic necessities.

They pleaded for emergency funding to extend their stay at the Quality Inn while their immigration status is reviewed and they can work to provide for their families. These families say it’s difficult to return to the encampment.

"Vi a la muchacha que dio a luz, las ratas, la mala condicion del frio," Jose Miguel said. He alleges a woman delivered her baby at the camp and that the area was infested with rats. He also said weathering the elements was very tough for many, especially children.

As of 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jose Miguel said they were told their stay might be extended a week while they try to determine next steps.

FOX 13 is waiting to hear from city, county and state leaders on the matter.