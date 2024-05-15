The cost of living in Western Washington continues to rise, and rent prices are a huge part of living expenses.

Seattle ranks 18th on ConsumerAffairs' list of income needed to afford to live in the largest U.S. cities. With median rent at $2,179 (as of Feb. 2024), the salary needed for a single adult to make ends meet is $87,146 or an hourly wage of $41.90.

Tacoma ranked 102nd on the list with a median rent of $1,708. The salary needed for a single adult to live in T-Town is $68,358 or an hourly wage of $32.86.

ConsumerAffairs determined these figures by analyzing median rent data from Zillow and calculating the minimum household income required to afford housing in each city, applying the 30% affordability threshold. The 30% rule, that a household should not spend more than 30% on housing, has long been a standard for budgeting. Household income could represent a single person living alone or a couple.

While Seattle residents need to spend more than most other cities to live comfortably, it's no surprise that New York City demands the highest income, at a whopping $135,713 per year.

Los Angeles comes in at number two on the list, requiring $111,659 a year to live comfortably, and Chicago came in third at $83,465.

Houston is fourth, needing $68,890 and Phoneix came in fifth, requiring $68,430 to live comfortably.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

VIDEO: Shocked Fred Meyer shoppers watch as SUV driver rams Prius out of the way to escape Seattle Police

Councilmember's father has history of intimidating Woodinville officials

Judge sets bail at $3 million for man accused of murdering chef in Seattle

Road rage shootings up 200% in WA since 2014, data shows

Seattle Mariners fan catches 2 foul balls on back-to-back pitches

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

KTVU FOX 2 contributed to this report.