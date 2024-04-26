article

The median rent price in Seattle is $2,248, according to Rent.com. Seattle-based TikToker Ben Keenan posed the question: 'Is it cheaper to live in Seattle or at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico?'

He started by adding up his monthly costs, like rent, utilities, Wi-Fi, food, gym membership and drinks.

He calculated that the cost ends up being around $4,000 per month.

Then he looked online for the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico that can offer the same types of amenities for around the same price.

He found that he could stay there for around $500 more than what he currently pays in Seattle.

But then he looked into living in the Dominican Republic and found he could stay there for about $3,100 for an all-inclusive resort.



After Expedia saw his viral video, they offered to put his experiment to the test.

The travel company will be sending Keenan down to Mexico for the entire month, where he will add up all of the expenses to get to the bottom of whether it's truly cheaper to live at an all-inclusive resort than it is to live in Seattle.

He will be posting daily progress updates on his TikTok page, so be sure to follow along!

Keenan stopped by Good Day Seattle to talk more about the experiment.

