Thieves snatch designer-breed puppies worth $10,000 from Puyallup Puppyland

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in apprehending thieves who brazenly stole three puppies from Puppyland on Monday.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, has raised concerns about the potential resale of the stolen animals.

According to investigators, the perpetrators attempted to seize as many dogs as possible, managing to escape with two Yorkshire Terriers and a poodle. The estimated value of the stolen canines exceeds $10,000.

Thieves got away with 3 dogs from the Puppyland in Puyallup, Wash. on May 6, 2024. (Video released by Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Surveillance footage reveals the chaotic scene inside the store, with one thief forcefully pushing an employee to the ground while attempting to flee with the pets.

Investigators believe the suspects posed as interested buyers before executing their plan to snatch the dogs and make a swift exit.

"These perpetrators may attempt to sell these animals through online platforms such as Craigslist," said Sgt. Darren Moss, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the sale of these dogs."

A look at the front of the Puppyland store in Puyallup, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The stolen Yorkshire Terriers were valued at $3,600 and $3,400 respectively, while the poodle had a price tag of $3,200.

Authorities said the physical altercation during the theft elevates the crime to a strong-armed robbery, which carries more severe legal consequences.

This incident marks the second time this pet shop has been targeted by thieves in recent months. In March, a French Bulldog valued at $5,400 was stolen using a similar method. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made in connection with the previous theft.

Related article

Sgt. Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

In light of these incidents, investigators also cautioned the public to be wary of online deals that seem too good to be true, as they may involve the sale of stolen animals.

You are encouraged to contact the sheriff's department if you encounter suspicious listings or have information about the stolen puppies.

Thieves got away with 3 dogs from the Puppyland in Puyallup, Wash. on May 6, 2024. (Video released by Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral altercation caught on video at West Seattle McDonald's

Layoffs, lineup changes at Seattle's KIRO Radio and KTTH

Boy Scouts of America changing name to more inclusive Scouting America after years of woes

$20 drug deal gone wrong led up to deadly Fife shooting: docs

President Joe Biden to visit Seattle on Friday. Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.