‘They need to come home’: 3 French bulldogs stolen from van in Kirkland

It’s been an emotional two days for dog breeders at Skymeadow Farm. On Friday, April 5, someone stole their cargo van with three French Bulldogs still inside.

The vehicle theft happened in Kirkland at the ARCO gas station on 124th Avenue NE.

"My husband pulled over for a coke, and within a matter of seconds the vehicle was gone," said Else Whitney of Skymeadow Farm.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man casing the cargo van before getting inside and driving off.

"I don’t think they knew what they were stealing from us," said Whitney. "I don’t think he knew the dogs were in there."

Additionally, 17 40-pound bags of dog food were in the back of the cargo van when it was stolen.

"That also set us back," Whitney said.

Making matters worse, the dogs were returning to Arlington from a veterinary visit and require medicine.

"They have to have their medications," said Whitney. "They aren’t going to get them if they’re not home."

Whitney told FOX 13 that two of the dogs underwent major surgery, leaving them with large incisions on their stomachs with staples still in them.

"Every minute they’re away from home, I get more and more worried," said Whitney.

All three dogs are microchipped, and Whitney is hoping whoever took them will do the right thing.

"I hope they have a conscience," she said. "We take care of them; we know what they need. Please bring them home."

Skymeadow Farm is also hoping for the return of their cargo van.

The vehicle is described as a 2001 light Gray Ford E150 Cargo Van with lots of dents and no windows. The license plate reads: B63166P.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call Kirkland Police.

More headlines from FOX 13 Seattle:

Two killed in crash involving trooper on US 101 in Mason County

Burglars use U-Haul to break into Shoreline gas station

Seattle Police warn that base ingredient in 'zombie drug' tranq is being sold as standalone pill

3 men found guilty in 2017 Kitsap County quadruple-murder

Suspect in Seattle woman's murder expected in court soon

Puyallup man almost run over by suspected car prowlers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story.