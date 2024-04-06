A man accused of strangling a Seattle woman to death, burning her car, and attempting to murder her son is expected in court later this month.

Brett Gitchel, 46, is accused of murdering 58-year-old Leticia Martinez after she was last seen at a Mariners game on March 31, 2023.

Gitchel was arrested on April 5, 2023, in Shoreline after he reportedly stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from the SoDo Costco.

Gitchel became a suspect in the murder after Martinez sent a photo of the two to her friend from their seats at T-Mobile Park. She went missing the next day, just as Gitchel's phone records showed he drove to a remote area in King County and "stayed there for a short period of time" before driving back to Seattle, according to court documents.

Around 2 a.m. on April 2, 2023, a man woke up Martinez's son and told him his mother had been hurt in a fall and was in the hospital. Martinez's son agreed to go to the hospital with the man, but sometime during the car ride, the man tried to put a bag over Martinez's son's head.

Martinez's son bit the man and was able to get away, but could not confirm if his attacker was Gitchel, though court documents say wounds on Gitchel's hands were consistent with the attack, as he had possible bite marks on his hand.

Several hours later, Martinez's Honda CRV was found burning on the side of the road near Lewis Park and north Beacon Hill.

Martinez was reported missing to the King County Sheriff's Office by her brother later that day after he had not heard from her and learned of her son's attack.

Police claim Gitchel initially denied knowing Martinez or seeing her at the Mariners game, but later admitted that he was at the game with her after being confronted with evidence, specifically the picture of the two together.

On April 11, 2023, Martinez's body was found in the woods in Renton, about one mile from where police found her son after being kidnapped.

Gitchel is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree theft, second-degree arson, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He's expected in court on April 18 for a pre-trial hearing, however the King County Prosecutor's Office says this date could be subject to change.

