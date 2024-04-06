Seattle's biggest sneaker head is hurting after their shop, "Re-Sole 206" was broken into five months after their grand opening.

Takiya Ward's roots in the Central District run deep, as she was born and raised in the area, with her grandparents also owning businesses nearby in the 70s. Despite the setback, Ward remains determined to continue telling the neighborhood's story through her creative endeavors.

In an interview with FOX 13, Ward expressed her anguish over a recent break-in that targeted her beloved business. Ward, whose dream to open a shoe customization shop became a reality, saw her aspirations dashed when thieves struck her establishment.

Ward says she poured her heart, energy and time into the space in Midtown Square after getting a grant from the city to build the shop from the ground up.

Since its opening in October, Re-Sole has garnered attention for its unique offerings, from customized sneakers, to repairs or restoration projects on older models to cleanup.

"They have all these shoes they're pulling out of their attics and garages and their archives and like, ‘can you help me with this?’ and I'm like, definitely I'll give it a try," Ward said as she recounted seeing older models coming into the shop. Sneakers people had been safe keeping for years. One pair, carrying the weight of the memories of devastation and a journey to safety.

One poignant example was a pair of Jordans brought in by a customer who survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, symbolizing resilience and survival. Ward says she knew she had to help the owner bring them back to life.

"Sometimes a sneaker is more than just a sneaker, sometimes it's a vessel, sometimes it's a beacon, sometimes it’s all they have," Ward said. "Sadly, those shoes were one of the pairs that were taken in the break in."

Featured article

Ward's optimism was shattered when thieves broke into her shop on March 7, causing substantial losses estimated at $20,000. The perpetrators, captured on camera, cut a hole into her wall through the adjacent business and took their time ransacking the shop. Ultimately, thieves took 26 pairs of shoes, including exclusive and designer sneakers.

"I was completely inconsolable, and I'm just screaming and crying and it's definitely one of the worst days of my life," Ward said. "26 pairs, that’s over 20 people whose lives have been impacted, including mine," Ward said.

This theft highlights the vulnerability small businesses face with said crimes. In sharing her situation, she learned neighboring establishments have also fallen victim to break-ins.

Despite the setback, Ward remains committed to her entrepreneurial journey, affirming that Re-Sole 206 is here to stay, with plans for service expansion and continued community engagement.

"I can't be deterred, and I know my neighbors aren't either," Ward said. "We're here to stay and to look out for one another to make sure we stay connected and this doesn't happen again."

In the aftermath of the break-in, Ward's resilience continues to shine through as she vows to rebuild and continue her mission of connecting with the community and youth.

Ward has launched a campaign to help recover and reimburse customers who lost their valuables in the theft, services they weren't granted and security upgrades.

A fundraiser in their honor will be held in late April - we'll keep you posted on details as they become available.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

New 'zombie drug' tranq sold as standalone for first time, Seattle Police say

Careaga family murder: 3 men found guilty in Kitsap County quadruple-killing, arson

Lacey drive-by shooting: Dog shot, child injured while in bathtub

Cruise season in Seattle to start this weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.