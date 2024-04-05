Lacey drive-by shooting: Dog shot, child injured while in bathtub

article

Lacey Police are investigating after a child was injured and a dog was shot in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on April 3 in the 4600 block of Belair Dr. SE, across from Wonderwood Park.

A person shot at the home from the outside, and a bullet ended up in the bathroom where a child was taking a bath. The child was not hit by the bullet but had minor injuries from the shattering of the tile near them.

The dog, however, was hit by a bullet. Thankfully, the dog underwent surgery and is expected to be okay.

An unknown vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

If you have any information about this case or any surveillance footage, contact Lacey PD at: (360) 459-4333 and reference case 2024-1745.

Youth victims in shootings

Less than 24 hours after the shooting in Lacey, a 2-year-old was shot outside a Federal Way IHOP. The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

It's believed that the child's father and another suspect got into a shootout in the morning outside the IHOP on Southwest Campus Drive.

Police believe the suspect shot at the father and the father returned fire in self-defense.

Detectives have not identified a suspect at this time but the suspect is described as a man who was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jacket at the time of the incident. He is associated with a silver or light-colored Hyundai sedan

