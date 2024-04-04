Federal Way shooting leaves 2-year-old child injured
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot Thursday morning, investigators said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the IHOP on 178 Southwest Campus Drive before 10 a.m.
Minutes later, police received a call from St. Francis Hospital where a 2-year-old child showed up with a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Harbroview Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators said a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot and it was not a random shooting.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
Federal Way police said officers responded to another shooting less than two miles away, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
The man was uncooperative with police at the scene and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the two shootings are not related.
Anyone who has information about the shooting at IHOP is asked to call the Federal Police Department at 253-835-2121.
