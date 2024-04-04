Federal Way shooting leaves 2-year-old child injured

Federal Way police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot Thursday morning, investigators said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the IHOP on 178 Southwest Campus Drive before 10 a.m.

Minutes later, police received a call from St. Francis Hospital where a 2-year-old child showed up with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Harbroview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot and it was not a random shooting.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Federal Way police said officers responded to another shooting less than two miles away, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

The man was uncooperative with police at the scene and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the two shootings are not related.

Anyone who has information about the shooting at IHOP is asked to call the Federal Police Department at 253-835-2121.

MORE FEDERAL WAY NEWS

Massive brawl at Federal Way apartment complex caught on camera, residents hope frequent fighting ends

Federal Way homicide: Police looking for suspect in 68-year-old's death

Man killed, another injured in two related shootings in Federal Way

Overnight Federal Way shooting leaves 1 dead

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.