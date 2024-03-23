Overnight Federal Way shooting leaves 1 dead

Federal Way Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Around 12:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the Park at Dashpoint Apartments.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 25-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts from first responders, the man died from his injuries.

Federal Way Police say there are currently no suspects in custody, and there is no suspect or vehicle description.

Featured article

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.