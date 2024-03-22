Federal Way deadly shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Federal Way earlier this week made his first court appearance.

On Monday, March 18, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sea Mar Federal Way Medical Clinic on 18th Avenue South at about 12:01 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and immediately performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators also found a witness and another shooting victim, according to a police report.

The police report said the witness and the other shooting victim told investigators before the victim died, a suspect got into a fight him, shot him multiple times until he fell on the ground, then shot the victim in the back and kicked him in the head.

A short time after the shooting, officers responded to another shooting about a half mile north of the first shooting scene at the King County Housing Authority’s Southridge House near the corner of 14th Avenue South and South 308th Lane. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said it appeared the two shootings were related.

On Tuesday, officers located more witnesses who were able to identify a suspect and the car he drove.

Investigators said officers verified the plates of the car was registered to the suspect.

According to the police report, investigators checked security cameras in the area and saw the car in the area and timeframe of the homicide.

On Wednesday, police located the suspect and arrested him. Officers searched his apartment and recovered a light-colored hoodie with apparent blood stains on it, which was consistent with the descriptions of what the suspect was wearing during the deadly shooting.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Thursday, and he remains in jail. His bail was set at $3 million.