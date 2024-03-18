Man killed, another injured in two related shootings in Federal Way

One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital following two separate but related shootings in Federal Way early Monday morning.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at SeaMar Community Health on 18th Ave. S at 12:01 a.m.

According to the FWPD, the two shootings appear to be related. Detectives are conducting a detailed investigation at both locations. (Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and immediately performed life-saving measures. King County medics also provided aid, but the victim died at the scene.

The FWPD says a short time later, officers responded to another shooting at the King County Housing Authority’s Southridge House near the corner of 14th Ave. S and S 308th Ln. This location is about half a mile north of where the first shooting took place.

Officers and medics arrived and found another man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

According to the FWPD, both shootings appear to be related.

Authorities say there is no danger to the community at this time.

Detectives are conducting a detailed investigation at both locations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.