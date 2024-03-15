Two arrested in connection with homicide of missing Mercer Island man
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Days after a missing 74-year-old Mercer Island man was found dead, police said they have arrested two suspects in connection with the homicide.
Curtis Engeland was reported missing on Feb. 23 and was last seen on 62nd Ave SE, between W Mercer Way and Garfield Landing. The Washington State Patrol issued a silver alert for him on behalf of the Mercer Island Police Department.
On Monday, March 11, investigators reported that he was found dead in Cosmopolis, a small city in Grays Harbor County just south of Aberdeen, which is about a two-hour drive from Mercer Island.
The Medical Examiner's officer determined that he died from "sharp force injury of the neck," and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.
On Thursday, March 14, Mercer Island police announced that two suspects were arrested in connection to the death of Engeland.
The suspects were taken into custody in California for allegedly defrauding and killing the Mercer Island man.
The investigation remains ongoing.