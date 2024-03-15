Lakewood Police investigate shooting at Western Inn

Police in Lakewood are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that injured one person at the Western Inn Friday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired outside the hotel near the corner of S Tacoma Way and 100th St. SW.

We're told most of the calls came in from people staying in the hotel. An LPD officer and a security guard in the area said they also heard the gunshots.

Authorities say one person was shot in the leg and taken away by ambulance with minor injuries. FOX 13 was told that officers are possibly searching for three Black juveniles who allegedly ran from the scene.

The LPD says the shooting started after an altercation in front of the Western Inn. Investigators say they did find a bullet and a bullet hole on the side of the Western Inn building.

Police and K9 officers focused their search on the hotel parking lot, an Enterprise Car Sales parking lot nearby and a casino parking lot across the street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.