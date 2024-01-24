Detectives investigate after deputy shoots, kills suspect in Lakewood

An investigation into a deadly shooting involving a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy is underway in Lakewood.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), on Wednesday at around 11:00 a.m., two deputies located a stolen vehicle that took off – leading officers on a pursuit near 96TH St. E and Hill St. E.

Deputies later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 9600 block of 40th Ave. S.

According to PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss, the deputies found the suspect, communicated over the radio that the suspect had a gun, then shots were fired.

RELATED: Woman dead after shooting in Lakewood

No deputies were injured, and the suspect is dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.