Woman dead after shooting in Lakewood

A woman is dead after a shooting Monday night in Lakewood.

Before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 5100 Chicago Ave SW.

As officers were responded, dispatch received a call from a woman, who pulled into the parking lot of the Holidat Inn Express off Pacific Highway. She said said the passenger in her car had been shot.

When officers found the car, they saw the victim who had a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were taken but the victim died from her injuries.

Officers discovered the car was connected to the shots fired call on Chicago Avenue.

Police have not identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.