Gig Harbor Police are reaching out to the community for assistance in locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident where an SUV struck a teen and fled the scene.

The incident, which authorities believe may have been intentional, occurred at the intersection of Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue in Gig Harbor, near the Highway 16 ramp.

According to police reports, the victim, a 15-year-old attempting to get to school, was riding his skateboard in the bike lane when he was hit.

The police report said the teen "suffered a concussion and some abrasions." The victim described the driver as an older man; the car was a newer black Mercedes SUV.

Chief Kelly Busey of the Gig Harbor Police Department expressed concern, stating, "It was either a very negligent act, or an intentional act. We're not sure."

Investigators noted that the driver would have had to traverse multiple lanes to strike the teenager, and after the crash, the vehicle accelerated away from the scene.

Featured article

The incident has raised alarm in the community, with neighbors expressing concerns about speeding along the road where the collision occurred.

"People just fly down this street," one neighbor said, recounting previous accidents.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, as there are currently no images or videos of the suspects. Surveillance footage from the area is being sought for potential leads.

"A 15-year-old was injured, and we want to hold those responsible accountable for that," Busey emphasized.

If you have information, call Officer Erwin at 253-851-2236

The investigation remains ongoing; check back for updates.

