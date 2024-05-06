Brawl between Burien city leaders may cause police shortage

Expand / Collapse search

Battle between Burien city manager, police chief could cause cop shortage

Published  May 6, 2024 7:02pm PDT
The tug-of-war over how to properly police the homeless population in Burien may leave the community with a major police shortage.

This latest development in a months-long debate played out in a special city council meeting on April 29.

"The city manager has openly stated he no longer trusts Chief Ted Boe and seeks his removal from the Burien Police Department. This has been supported by the mayor and the council," said long-time Burien Police officer Mark Hayden. 

Hayden called Burien Police Chief Boe a scapegoat for the city manager and council. He added it is not the police chief in the wrong, but rather he has no confidence in the city manager and the council. 

Former councilmember Cydney Moore, who is also on the board of the Burien Support Coalition, told FOX 13 she was shocked when she watched that meeting.

"There are some details that prevent the community from moving forward with the tiny home village and that’s one of the goals that can help alleviate the homelessness issue which is where some of the struggles between the city and police are stemming from," Moore said. 

Moore is referring to the no camp ordinance, which the King County Sheriff’s Office isn’t enforcing. The B-Town Blog shared a petition from Burien Police officers and staff standing behind Chief Boe, complete with 26 signatures. 

The petition states if Chief Boe were removed as Chief of Police, it would result in "the immediate transfer for request of countless years of experience from the city."

"I think the threat is pretty monumental when you have police who have actually come forward in political realm which they typically stay out of to support their chief," Moore said.

 Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling sent this statement to FOX 13 on Monday morning:

The city of Burien also sent FOX 13 this statement Monday evening:

Moore told FOX 13, there’s also another petition among community members calling out the city manager and council.

"It’s hurting the people of Burien with all of this back and forth," Moore said.

