Brawl between Burien city leaders may cause police shortage

The tug-of-war over how to properly police the homeless population in Burien may leave the community with a major police shortage.

This latest development in a months-long debate played out in a special city council meeting on April 29.

"The city manager has openly stated he no longer trusts Chief Ted Boe and seeks his removal from the Burien Police Department. This has been supported by the mayor and the council," said long-time Burien Police officer Mark Hayden.

Hayden called Burien Police Chief Boe a scapegoat for the city manager and council. He added it is not the police chief in the wrong, but rather he has no confidence in the city manager and the council.

Former councilmember Cydney Moore, who is also on the board of the Burien Support Coalition, told FOX 13 she was shocked when she watched that meeting.

"There are some details that prevent the community from moving forward with the tiny home village and that’s one of the goals that can help alleviate the homelessness issue which is where some of the struggles between the city and police are stemming from," Moore said.

Moore is referring to the no camp ordinance, which the King County Sheriff’s Office isn’t enforcing. The B-Town Blog shared a petition from Burien Police officers and staff standing behind Chief Boe, complete with 26 signatures.

The petition states if Chief Boe were removed as Chief of Police, it would result in "the immediate transfer for request of countless years of experience from the city."

"I think the threat is pretty monumental when you have police who have actually come forward in political realm which they typically stay out of to support their chief," Moore said.

Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling sent this statement to FOX 13 on Monday morning:

"The City of Burien is focused on getting folks off the street and into shelter and services. The City Council prioritizes treatment over tents, and public safety over politics.

The Burien City Council appreciates the work of the deputies and officers in protecting Burien. We understand they are in a difficult position while this political issue plays out.

Burien Police Officers are employed by the County Sheriff's Office and are Sheriff's Deputies. They are here to protect and serve our community every day. For years we've heard from the police about the short comings of county service providers and the need to get drugs and public camping under control. Then, with a council that wants to do that in place, we're now in this scenario where the Sheriff is not enforcing those laws.

A judge has not ruled that this law is unconstitutional, but instead, it falls squarely in line with federal requirements as well as in line with the argument of the administration of President Joseph Biden: that these laws are common sense and practical, and cities have the authority to put time, place, and manner restrictions on public camping.

We hope we can come together and find common ground and get a path toward enforcement of our public camping ordinance and drug use laws.

We are disappointed the Sheriff has unilaterally decided not to enforce a law passed by the democratically elected city council. And we look forward to the decisions of the courts."

The city of Burien also sent FOX 13 this statement Monday evening:

"Burien is very disappointed and concerned by the letter offered by King County police officers in support of Chief Boe. Burien’s concerns with Chief Boe have existed for a while but are not personal. Regarding two significant problems in Burien, homelessness and how criminal conduct is addressed in Burien, Burien wants a new or fresh approach to creating a safe and inviting community for residents, businesses, and guests to enjoy.

The City of Burien requests that the King County police officers, who do good work despite being understaffed, continue their duties. Burien also asks that they allow the court process to address the constitutionality of Burien’s ordinance and, if necessary, the Oversight Committee to address the appropriateness of Burien’s request to have a new person assigned as Burien’s police chief. Under the agreement between King County and Burien (and all contract cities), the city chooses the police chief, and Burien should be allowed to exercise the rights granted under the parties’ agreement.

Finally, to clarify for those who do not know, the City of Burien does not have a police force. The "Burien Police Department" exists only through a clause in the City of Burien and King County agreement. All personnel performing work under the name and logo "Burien Police Department" are employees of King County Sheriff’s Office only, not the City of Burien."

Moore told FOX 13, there’s also another petition among community members calling out the city manager and council.

"It’s hurting the people of Burien with all of this back and forth," Moore said.

