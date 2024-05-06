Brawl between Burien city leaders may cause police shortage
The tug-of-war over how to properly police the homeless population in Burien may leave the community with a major police shortage.
BURIEN, Wash. - The tug-of-war over how to properly police the homeless population in Burien may leave the community with a major police shortage.
This latest development in a months-long debate played out in a special city council meeting on April 29.
"The city manager has openly stated he no longer trusts Chief Ted Boe and seeks his removal from the Burien Police Department. This has been supported by the mayor and the council," said long-time Burien Police officer Mark Hayden.
Hayden called Burien Police Chief Boe a scapegoat for the city manager and council. He added it is not the police chief in the wrong, but rather he has no confidence in the city manager and the council.
Former councilmember Cydney Moore, who is also on the board of the Burien Support Coalition, told FOX 13 she was shocked when she watched that meeting.
"There are some details that prevent the community from moving forward with the tiny home village and that’s one of the goals that can help alleviate the homelessness issue which is where some of the struggles between the city and police are stemming from," Moore said.
The Burien City Council was anticipated to offer potential solutions to address the issue of homelessness during their scheduled vote on transitional housing units on Monday evening. However, the vote has been postponed to the next meeting, prolonging answers for the dozens of individuals sleeping on city sidewalks.