Joshua 'Everybodytalksabout' Puloka found guilty of triple murder in WA bar shooting

Last week, a jury rendered a unanimous verdict, finding Joshua "Everybodytalksabout" Puloka guilty on all counts in the triple murder case that shook Des Moines in 2021.

The conviction, brought forth by King County Prosecutors, marks the conclusion of a case that gripped the community, bringing some measure of closure to the families of the victims.

A jury found Puloka guilty of eight counts: one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count each of first- and second-degree assault.

The jury's decision reflected a thorough consideration of the evidence presented, as they convicted Puloka as charged on each count they were instructed on. The jury's decision not to pursue three of the charges was a testament to the sufficiency of evidence presented on other counts.

"Justice was done in this case – justice for Antoine Matthews, Angelia Hylton, and Ezra Taylor who were murdered, justice for the two additional surviving gunshot victims, justice for their families, and justice for our entire King County Community," said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

This isn't Puloka's first encounter with the law. With this being his third strike, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Puloka's conviction stems from a tragic incident that unfolded outside La Familia Sports Pub in Des Moines on September 26, 2021. The shooting resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to three others.

According to court documents, Puloka was identified as the perpetrator who indiscriminately fired shots into a crowded parking lot, fatally striking Matthews, Hylton, and Taylor. The incident unfolded amidst a chaotic scene captured on surveillance footage, where a fight erupted, leading to the fatal shots.

Demarcus Simmons, identified as a second suspect in the incident, engaged in physical altercations before the shooting. Puloka, standing nearby, joined the altercation, leading to the deadly gunfire.

The aftermath of the shooting left a community in mourning and families shattered.

"He always would tell me, ‘mom, your heart is my heart, and my heart is your heart,’" Selena Taylor told FOX 13 Seattle in 2021. "I miss my heart, and sometimes it’s hard for me to breathe because I want my heart back."

Selena said her son, 26-year-old Ezra Taylor, was one of the victims.

Ezra was an actor who had just finished his first film, according to Selena, who described her son as sweet, humble, quiet and caring.

"He would want to see everyone succeed. He would want everybody to be well. He would give his last shirt to anybody," said Selena.

