Neighbors call to 'move' asylum seekers out of Seattle park, into shelter

Hundreds of asylum seekers have spent a week at Powell Barnett Park in Seattle's Central District after funding for their accommodations at a local hotel expired. Now, neighbors are concerned and are urging city, county and state officials to find housing solutions, especially since over $30 million in funding was allocated during this year's legislative session.

Residents, like Maisha Barnett, underscore the urgency of the situation, labeling it a "state of emergency" due to hazardous health conditions and inadequate sanitation facilities.

"The dysfunction of our leadership is an embarrassment and disgrace," Barnett said. "We call to move those in tents out of the park and into shelter … out of the park so it is clean, safe and healthy."

She and other neighbors are concerned about the harsh conditions more than 300 people are dealing with, as they're cooking in makeshift stoves, sleeping out in the elements and sharing two restrooms.

On April 17, King County announced it was awarding four non-profits with grants specifically to help those from Africa, Congo and Venezuela seeking asylum with temporary housing, food, support and legal services.

Refugee and community leader of Comunidad Sin Frontera, Leidys said, "no fue asi," meaning "it wasn't like that," she claims, they have not received any of that funding. A fact Barnett noted; "they have not fulfilled their obligations."

Jonathon, who has been in Seattle for five months, stresses the increasing number of families seeking asylum in the area, saying more are on the way. However, the lack of housing remains a pressing issue.

"While the funding is tied up in dispute, fanatics and our leaders casting blame, we call on you to bear witness to the dysfunction and to demand action now," Barnett said. "No more. No more rhetoric, just results. No more plans, just actions."

The encampment serves as a testament to resilience, as mothers and community members gathered around a makeshift stove to provide food for children like 8-year-old Joslin, who expresses a simple yet profound desire: "Me and my mom want to have a house, so I can go to school."

"We feel for these people, but there's got to be a better way," a Seattle neighbor said.

Neighbors and community members emphasize the immediate need for action from the city. While discussions about potential housing solutions are ongoing, the urgency remains palpable, with concerns extending beyond just families to include young adults in need of assistance.

John Barber, who represents the Parks and Greenspace Committee of the Leschi Community Council, acknowledges that surrounding residents have supported the asylee community by responding with food and other basic necessities, but he says park crews just can't keep up.

"We call on the mayor to assess the most urgent needs, quickly provide for public health remedies like porta-potties, portable sinks and frequent garbage pickup and to find the resources needed to house the asylum seekers indoors," Barber said.

As FOX 13 Seattle has previously reported, the city of Seattle says it’s "exhausted its allocated funding for migrant shelter and services."

According to a county source, discussions are currently underway about a possible 80-room deal to host families in Kent for 2 months. Jose-Rivera Rodriguez, a Venezuelan asylum seeker, said to FOX 13 Seattle, "Es muy grande, se lo agradecemos," meaning he's grateful. It's a relief, even if the 80 rooms don't help house everyone.

In fact, the camp has started decreasing. On Thursday, 30 families were relocated to hotels. The situation remains dire, with more than 130 young adults still in need of support. The community awaits tangible solutions from local authorities to provide shelter and support for those seeking asylum.

As the conversation continues, the call for swift and effective action becomes increasingly urgent.

FOX 13 reached out to the city of Seattle and King County officials regarding neighbor's concerns. A city of Seattle spokesperson told FOX 13 Seattle in an email:

"City parks are not intended to serve as makeshift shelters – lacking needed sanitation, security, and other safety-related amenities for those purposes. Camping in the park is not an appropriate, safe, or healthy shelter option for anyone, nor are its impacts acceptable for park-goers and neighbors.

Over the weekend, more than 150 people transitioned from the park to shelter and housing. City staff have been onsite at the park responding to the families and single adults still remaining. We have identified shelter options for the remaining 40 families with children and are working to transition them from the park. Following this, we will evaluate the park for environmental and hygienic impacts, cleaning and restoring it as necessary to ensure it is available to the broader community for its intended purpose.

We are aware of issues related to human waste, garbage, and lack of sanitation facilities. Parks Department staff have been onsite daily to address trash pickup and have cleaned the restroom facilities twice per day. Crews will be doing trash removal twice a day and will continue to clean the restroom 2 to 3 times a day to ensure the facility is well maintained. Once the park is clear, our Parks Department will perform any needed maintenance and restoration work to restore the park to its original state.

This humanitarian crisis cannot be solved by the City of Seattle alone, and requires a statewide, systemic response plan to avoid the continued cycling of migrant families and asylum seekers in and out of short-term hotel stays and public spaces. King County recently announced an investment of $2 million in funding for temporary housing and resources for asylees and refugees. Further, the State Legislature this session passed bills providing over $30 million for shelter and resources for migrants and asylum seekers and directed that the Washington State Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance design, coordinate, and lead a plan for a statewide response to emerging issues related to migrants and asylum seekers.

Seattle’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) has continued to support a coordinated response between public sector partners and nonprofit entities exploring opportunities to support these efforts, with Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) helping to respond to the emergent housing needs of those onsite."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

