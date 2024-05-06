Tiffany Smiley, who lost to Patty Murray in the 2022 Washington Senate race, announced she is running to represent Washington's fourth congressional district.

Smiley, a Pasco native, is running against incumbent Dan Newhouse and fellow challenger Jerrod Sessler. Newhouse has served Washington's fourth district since 2015.

Smiley made the announcement on Monday through a social media video explaining why she chose to run, citing government dysfunction and her fight against military bureaucracy.

"For almost 20 years, I've worked to change government from the outside; but now it's clear that the best place for me to continue my work and deliver real change for Washington families is inside the halls of Congress. Washington-04 has always been my home, and our friends and neighbors here have always had our backs - in our highest highs and lowest lows. There is a lot of work to do, and I hope those same friends and neighbors will join me as I run to be their voice and have their backs as the next Representative of WA-04," Smiley said.

Washington's fourth district includes, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Benton, and Klickitat County, along with parts of Franklin and Adams Counties. Major cities in the district include Yakima, the Tri-Cities (Richland, Pasco and Kennewick) and Moses Lake. It's recognized as the most Republican district in Washington.

Smiley was a political newcomer in 2022 when she challenged longtime Washington Senator Patty Murray. Though she did advance to the November ballot, Smiley ultimately lost the race and conceded on Nov. 9, as Murray won by a little over 440,000 votes.

Related article

In her announcement, Smiley says if she is elected as the next congresswoman from WA-04, she "will be a tireless advocate for conservative policies like limited government, fiscal responsibility, and individual freedom."

MORE WASHINGTON POLITICS NEWS:

Seattle mayor unveils $1.45 billion transportation levy proposal

One-on-one with Pete Serrano, GOP candidate for Washington AG

GOP-endorsed candidate for Commissioner of Public Lands talks about her vision for forest health

WA governor candidate Semi Bird reacts to GOP endorsement

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.