Tukwila asylum seekers: New funding for large tent & services to support encampment

There is new effort and funding to improve the deteriorating living conditions at the sprawling migrant camp outside the Riverton Park United Methodist Church in Tukwila.

Even with the additional support, there are concerns the steady stream of asylum seekers from Africa and South America will be too much for the money available.

Dozens of people marched through the streets of downtown Seattle on Tuesday, supporting the asylum seekers in Tukwila. The advocates rallied at Seattle City Hall, calling on more government and nonprofit resources for temporary indoor shelter.

Protestors also disrupted the Seattle City Council meeting. Council officials said, "To be clear, that disturbance was caused by a group of protesters and not refugees, who the City of Seattle has been working with to provide shelter."

"Individual tents are just not a humane way for people to live," said Nora Gierloff, community development director for the City of Tukwila.

Gierloff explained the city is funding a temporary tent, which is more than 3,000 square feet in size. The city said the large tent is water-resistant, can be heated, and holds up to 100 people. Set up and installation of the tent on a parking lot at the church is scheduled for the end of the week.

"It’s still a temporary measure. The permit is good for 180 days. And so, this is really trying to help this group of people that are in a really difficult point in their lives. But it’s not a permanent solution," said Gierloff.

An influx of families and individuals has been migrating almost daily to the church in Tukwila since early 2023. Local leaders said the current estimate of families and individuals is 240 camping at the church.

In the early stages, Pastor Jan Bolerjack said the church offered shelter for asylum seekers indoors. The number of migrants quickly outgrew the available space inside. For months, people have been camping outside in tents waiting for their immigration paperwork to be processed. At its peak in November 2023, the encampment saw more than 400 people.

The city, church and King County have paid for some temporary hotel rooms. Officials said money is running low. Gierloff said there is only so much they can do as a small city.

"We’ve sunk quite a bit into trying to assist in this problem so far. We still are looking for that regional coordinated solution that’s really scaled to the size of the problem which is, of course, beyond Tukwila’s borders," said Gierloff.

"We’re trying to do the best we can with the limited resources available to us as a small city. But more needs to be done at the state and federal levels because this ongoing humanitarian crisis isn’t going away," said mayor Tom McLeod.

State lawmakers are also considering proposals that could help the city and church better address the influx of asylum seekers in Tukwila.

"There are some things that are happening in the legislature that we hope will actually move forward into adoption. The mayor has been down in Olympia testifying and people are discussing it. It’s too early to say what exactly will come out of that," said Gierloff.

In the meantime, volunteers and community members have been stepping in and offering support and donations at the church.

"We really appreciate that. But this really needs to be a larger governmental solution," said Gierloff.

In December 2023, King County provided $3 million to cover hotel stays for some of the asylum seekers, including families.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a $1 million grant opportunity to increase shelter and resources for asylum seekers. The office explained funding is open to nonprofits in King County that can aid in temporary housing, food, support, and legal services. This money is part of the county’s $5 million investment to assist in homelessness response efforts in south King County.

"We’ve been seeking help on all levels, and we’re delighted we’re getting some response," said Gierloff. "We’re doing all we can, and we are seeing definite attention to the issue. And I do feel like we are set up for a better, more permanent solution this year."