The streets of Lower Queen Anne transformed into a scene from Fast & Furious Saturday night as drifting cars and roaring engines took over Elliott Avenue.

With summer just around the corner, there are concerns from both police and property owners that last weekend's event is just one of many street takeovers to come in Seattle.

Over 150 cars and some 500 people showed up to Lower Queen Anne. Smoke filled the air as the sound of screeching tires tore through the neighborhood, with some cars just barely missing crowds of people.

Lexy, who lives near where the takeover took place, says when a Seattle Police cruiser arrived at the scene, one of the cars began circling around the officer's vehicle.

"I feel like someone could get really hurt if you do it in such a crowded area, people need to be a bit safer," Lexy said.

Seattle Police told FOX 13 that they are actively investigating this street takeover and working to identify the individuals involved. Once they do, they'll issue citations or arrests.

Police added that one person caused minor damage to a police car.

While the takeover only lasted a few hours, the marks from what happened over the weekend are still there. Some videos circulating online captured the chaos of the takeover, making some neighbors worried about what a future event might look like.

"That outside my window is scary, honestly, kind of freaky," said Clayton, who lives nearby.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the takeover.

