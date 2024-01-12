Man struck by car, killed in Queen Anne neighborhood

A 61-year-old man was struck by a car and killed in the Queen Anne neighborhood Thursday night.

Seattle Police say a woman in her 40's was driving northbound on Elliot Avenue West near W. Mercer Place when she hit the man who was crossing the road.

Police said the man was not using a designated crosswalk.

Seattle firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and provided aid to the man, but he later died at the scene.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is now investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.