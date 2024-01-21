Seattle Police: Man on scooter struck in hit-and-run by suspected DUI driver

article

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Officers were called around 2:00 a.m. to Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N, where a man had been struck by a car while riding his scooter.

Fire Department personnel arrived and treated the victim. Authorities say he suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Harborview Medical Center for further care.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect was driving east on Mercer, and struck the victim while changing lanes. He kept driving until police stopped him near Third Ave N and Mercer St.

RELATED: ‘These people are cowards’; 80-year-old woman attacked, carjacked in Seattle's Central District

According to police, the man appeared to be under the influence.

The man was arrested for hit-and-run and vehicular assault.