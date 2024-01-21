‘These people are cowards’; 80-year-old woman attacked, carjacked in Seattle's Central District

Detectives with Seattle Police have released a photo of two persons of interest in the carjacking and assault of an 80-year-old woman earlier in January.

The victim, Delia Matabilas, told FOX 13 News she was unloading groceries from her Toyota Rav-4 in the Central District, when three men approached her and demanded her keys. She recalled how one of the men hit her in the right side of her face and another held a gun to her stomach.

"I feel so bad, because we have to be kind, loving and caring of each other," Matabilas said during an interview in her apartment buildings lobby. "Why do they have to be like that? I did not hesitate to give over my car key. Why did the guy punch me in the face when I did not say a word?"

All three suspects stole Matabilas' SUV and sped off from the area of 200 18th Ave S.

It’s been more than a week since the initial theft, and Matabilas said she is still suffering from pain.

"It hurts to swallow," she said. "There’s still black and blue on the right side of my face."

Despite the new photo of two of the suspects connected to the crime, there have been no reports of any arrests.

Melvin Matabiles, Delia’s son, has been staying with him mom and taking care of her since the assault and carjacking.

"Those people are cowards," he said. "Attacking a vulnerable person isn’t right. I just hope people come forward with information."

Anyone with information about the identity of the pictured subjects is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.