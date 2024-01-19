Seattle Police ask for help identifying armed carjacking suspects

Seattle Police are asking the public for help identifying multiple suspects in an armed carjacking that happened in the Central District last week.

SPD says an 80-year-old woman had her car stolen while she was loading groceries into her car near S. Washington Street and 18th Avenue.

Seattle carjacking suspects (via Seattle Police Department)

Police said the woman told detectives three men approached her, and one pointed a handgun at her face and told her, "give me your keys."

Police say a third suspect slapped the victim across the face, and they all got in the victim's car and fled northbound on 18th Avenue.

SPD was unable to locate the suspects, but did release a photo of them.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspects is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.