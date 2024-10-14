Indigenous Peoples' Day in Seattle highlights Tribal concerns over climate, election

Seattle marked the 10th anniversary of its recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day with rallies and celebrations across the city, including a large gathering at Westlake Center.

The day is a commemoration of the contributions of Native American communities, but with the upcoming election just weeks away, there’s also a focus on the political future, especially around environmental issues that deeply affect Indigenous communities.

Participants celebrated their culture with dancing, drumming, and signs, while some also showed support for Palestine, reflecting broader concerns over democracy and human rights.

For many Indigenous leaders in the Pacific Northwest, environmental issues are a top priority as they approach the November election.

Ken Workman, a Duwamish Tribal Councilman, said preserving the region’s natural resources is critical for their community.

"The environment is important to us as Indigenous people," Workman said. "In Seattle, we’ve been here since the glaciers retreated."

A key issue in the upcoming election is the potential repeal of Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), a law that has raised concerns over rising gas prices but has also provided significant funding for Native communities affected by climate change.

The CCA has generated millions of dollars to help Native communities at risk from coastal erosion and other climate-related threats. Some funding from the act has been dedicated to restoring kelp forests in the Squaxin Tribe's ancestral fishing grounds.

Further north, the Samish Indian Nation has been using funds from the CCA to invest in solar energy projects. Tribal Chairman Tom Wooten praised Washington state as a model of collaboration between tribal and non-tribal governments.

"I hold Washington state up as a model of how governments can work together, both tribal and non-tribal," remarked Wooten. "I think the election that’s happening highlights where the nation’s at. Hopefully we’ll rally, come together and be better for it."

Wooten noted that, beyond environmental concerns, his tribe is also grappling with other pressing issues like the fentanyl crisis. However, he remains optimistic about the future, regardless of the election outcome.

