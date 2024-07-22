Hundreds of acres of underwater forests in Puget Sound are vanishing. Reports show over the past century and a half bull kelp in the region has declined 90 percent. Today, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a new partnership with the Squaxin Island Tribe to protect these critical marine habitats.

Ecological Crisis Unfolding

Tribal leaders took FOX 13 reporter Lauren Donovan by boat to the southernmost tip of Squaxin Island to show how severe the problem is. A once-thriving bull kelp field has decreased by 97 percent in just a decade.

"All of us as Squaxins have known about this kelp bed, we all grew up around it," shared Kris Peters, Squaxin Tribe Council Chair. "We’ve watched it decline. We’ve all seen it."

Scientists have not pinpointed one specific cause of the demise, but Peters believes global warming, the acidification of our oceans, population growth and pollution have contributed to the problem.

"This kelp, this sweet grass, it has been stewarding these waters for thousands of years, providing nourishment and life to this ecosystem, to other plants and animals," said Peters.

Restoration Efforts and Challenges

Peters and his fellow members of the Squaxin Tribe are determined to return the kelp forests to their former glory. On Monday in Shelton, alongside the DNR, Peters announced they’re joining in on a massive inter-local effort to save these struggling sea grasses.

Back in 2022, the state legislature promised to preserve 10,000 acres of seagrass (eelgrass and bullkelp) by 2040.

"There’s a need for us to turn this around – there’s a need for us to change this trend," a DNR leader stated.

In the two years since the commitment was inked, groundwork has been laid. DNR scientists have mapped existing forest and conducted research. However, they have yet to kickstart the actual restoration effort. All this planning and strategizing could be placed in jeopardy this November on Election Day.

Funding Uncertainty

Governor Jay Inslee and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz are both leaving office. Concerns arise about whether their successors will prioritize this kind of environmental work.

"Anybody that gets elected to any of these offices can’t deny the fact that the climate crisis is here in front of us right now," another DNR leader insisted.

The largest obstacle might be the potential loss of funding from the Climate Commitment Act, criticized for raising prices at the pump. In November, Washington voters will decide whether to repeal it.

"I’m absolutely nervous. There’s a lot of people who are against it," Peters said. "I understand it’s expensive. I get it. I really do and with expense, there’s going to be sacrifice. However, I contend the sacrifices we’re taking today are going to pale in comparison to what our grandchildren are going to have to deal with if we protect these resources."

