WalletHub’s 2025 report on the top-performing U.S. universities has placed Whitman College as the highest-ranking institution in Washington, beating out the University of Washington and several other notable Washington state schools.

Whitman College, a private liberal arts institution in Walla Walla, landed at 100th place nationally, while UW, often viewed as the state’s premier public university, ranked 109th.

Spokane-based Gonzaga University followed in 242nd place, with Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University close behind at 270th and 272nd, respectively. Washington State University (WSU) failed to make the top 500, a surprise for a university with a large student body and extensive research programs.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, analyzed 822 institutions nationwide across 30 key metrics, focusing on costs, student outcomes, faculty resources and career success. Top national spots went to Princeton University, Yale University, and Harvard University.

"The best universities in the U.S. also rank as the best places to pursue higher education in general, with admission rates of just 3% to 5% and world-class instruction," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, "While these schools can be quite expensive to attend, the return on investment is well worth it, considering students can earn upwards of $1 million more over the course of the first 20 years after graduation, compared to people who only have a high school diploma."

In the western U.S., California schools dominated, with the California Institute of Technology ranked best in the region.

Top 5 universities for 2025

Princeton University Yale University Harvard University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Dartmouth College

Methodology used in the survey

WalletHub’s rankings are designed to assess academic quality and financial value. The report evaluates graduation rates, student-faculty ratios, alumni earnings, and loan default rates to determine each school's overall impact on students' success.

For prospective students and families, the rankings highlight the importance of balancing affordability and academic quality. As college costs continue to rise — tuition and room and board at four-year institutions range between $28,000 and $60,000 annually — WalletHub's survey aims to identify schools that offer the best value for investment.

The full report can be accessed on WalletHub’s website, providing further insights into each school’s performance across various categories.

