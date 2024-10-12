I-90 West shut down for explosive device investigation on Mercer Island, WA

I-90 lanes heading westbound are completely shut down on Mercer Island on Saturday as police investigate what they believe could be an explosive device in the area.

Eastbound lanes were previously shut down as well, leading to massive traffic backups that are still causing long delays for drivers in the Mercer Island area.

I-90 closure on Mercer Island (WSDOT)

Just after 12:30 p.m. on October 12, police out of Bellevue shut down all traffic in both directions of I-=90 just east of Island Crest Way.

Mercer Island police announced an increased law enforcement presence due to what appeared to be an explosive device thrown out of a car.

A bomb squad arrived as authorities put two suspects in custody, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. During this time, long traffic backups impacts drivers in the Seatt;e, Bellevue, and Mercer Island.

I-90 traffic backup on Mercer Island

The incident began when Bellevue Police attempted to perform a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle fled. Washington State police were then called in to assist. During the chase, WSP say something was thrown from the vehicle that could have been an explosive device.

This is when traffic was completely halted in the area. For westbound, from Bellevue Way and eastbound from 76th Street. Eastbound lanes were reopened just before 2 p.m.

This is a devloping story.

