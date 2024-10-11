2 dead in Downtown Seattle crash

Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash overnight in downtown, investigators said.

At about 12:40 a.m, Friday, officers responded to a report of a two-car crash at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street.

Officers had to shut down the roadway for the investigation.

Investigators said a passenger and driver were pulled from an SUV by the Seattle Fire Department.

Medics attempted life-saving efforts, but the two occupants died from their injuries at the scene.

Police identified the driver as a 23-year-old man and the passenger was a 24-year-old man.

According to investigators, a white sedan was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue and had a green light. The SUV was driving westbound on Pine Street at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and crashed into each other, detectives said.

Police said a driver and passenger in the sedan were not injured and both cooperated with investigators.

No arrests were made and detectives with the Seattle Police Department's traffic collision investigation squad took over the investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Is Hurricane Milton worse than Katrina in New Orleans? Here's what we know

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Historic Pier 70 on Seattle's waterfront for sale: What’s the price?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



