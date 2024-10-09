While millions have been ordered to evacuate in Florida, as Hurricane Milton brings damaging winds and flooding rains with it, many are wondering if Hurricane Milton will be worse than Katrina?

Keep reading to learn more about Hurricane Milton and how the storm differs in key aspects of its strength and impact with Hurricane Katrina.

When was Hurricane Katrina? How powerful was it?

Hurricane Katrina was a powerful and deadly tropical cyclone storm that struck the Gulf Coast in Aug. 2005. It is remembered as one of the most destructive natural disasters in U.S. history, with a profound human and economic toll.

Katrina began as a tropical depression over the Bahamas on Aug. 23, 2005, and strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, with sustained winds of 175 mph. By the time it made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, it had weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of around 125 mph.

Katrina's storm surge — up to 28 feet in some areas — was the most catastrophic part of the storm, leading to widespread flooding, especially in New Orleans. The levee system there, designed to protect the city, failed, causing 80% of New Orleans to be submerged.

Flooding, brought by Katrina, displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to over 1,300 deaths. Many were trapped in their homes or shelters, unable to escape the rising waters.

Due to this catastrophic event, the economic impact of Katrina was immense, with estimated damages of $125 billion, making it not only one of the most destructive, but one of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

Hurricane Katrina exposed significant failures in disaster preparedness and response, particularly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was criticized for delays and lack of coordination in relief efforts. But the legacy of Hurricane Katrina influenced disaster management policies and urban infrastructure improvements across the U.S.

Is Hurricane Milton worse than Katrina?

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Milton fluctuated in intensity Wednesday afternoon as it approached Florida and was downgraded to a Category 3 storm.

Forecasters predict that it will likely remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall later on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET.

The storm, which is threatening the Tampa Bay area and its major population center, is home to more than 3.3 million people. So far, it has brought rain, winds, storm surge and tornadoes, and is also threatening communities that were hit by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.

The National Hurricane Center forecasters warned Milton, which has grown in size, is "expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane" when it reaches Florida’s coast.

In terms of pure strength, Milton has shown slightly stronger peak winds, with sustained winds around 125 mph, but Katrina's historical significance and human toll makes it one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

