Seattle seeks to revoke release for 'Belltown Hellcat' as violations mount

The city of Seattle has filed a motion to revoke the release of Miles Hudson, also known as the "Belltown Hellcat," following multiple violations of his court-ordered electronic home monitoring.

The motion comes ahead of Hudson's scheduled review-status hearing, where he faces charges of reckless driving, stalking and revenge porn.

The motion, submitted by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, details Hudson’s ongoing failure to comply with the terms of his release. Hudson has repeatedly left his residence for unauthorized periods, provided no documentation for certain leaves and continued to post on social media, despite being banned from platforms like TikTok and Instagram under the conditions of his release.

On Oct. 4, Sentinel filed a status report with the court noting that Hudson was not in compliance with the program rules or with the conditions of his release. The report noted:

"On 10/02/2024 Miles Hudson reported for a compliance appointment. Mr. Hudson provided proof of his employment with Emerald City Transitional Services with a paystub. Mr. Hudson however is currently not in compliance with the program rules that were agreed upon. Mr. Hudson from 09/13/2024 to 10/02/2024 had several leaves that were 15 minutes to an hour long that he was not able to provide proof for. Mr. Hudson kept leaving his apartment to let people up, which is not allowed. During this time Mr. Hudson claimed to have ordered DoorDash but was gone for longer than 15 minutes at a time, Mr. Hudson also did not provide proof of these purchases either. Miles also disconnected his phone number and did not let Sentinel know about this change. Mr. Hudson also is not in compliance with his conditions of release. Per his conditions Mr. Hudson is not allowed to post to any form of social media whether that be TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Mr. Hudson has posted on his TikTok page recently on 9/25, 9/5, 9/2, 8/27, 8/25, 8/23, 8/19, and 8/16 since he has re-enrolled with Sentinel. Sentinel will update the court regarding anymore violations to his conditions of release or to Sentinel’s program rules."

Hudson’s case has garnered significant public attention, largely due to his modified Dodge Charger Hellcat, which has caused multiple noise complaints across Seattle.

In June, a default judgment of $83,619 was issued against Hudson for violations of the city’s noise code, with fines continuing to accumulate daily.

During his upcoming court appearance, the city will also address a warrant to extract data from Hudson’s vehicle, which was seized on Sept. 6. The Seattle Police Department is currently working to extract data from the car’s monitoring system, which could reveal instances of reckless driving, including speeds of up to 104 mph that Hudson previously filmed on social media. Due to technical delays, the extraction process is still ongoing.

Hudson’s attorney, Sheley Anderson, appeared virtually at a readiness hearing on Oct. 2, where the city requested a continuance, citing the need for additional time to analyze the car’s data. While Anderson objected, claiming the pre-trial conditions have caused Hudson significant hardship, Judge Faye Chess approved the continuance, setting the next court date for this week.

In the motion filed Monday, the city requested the court "issue a warrant directing the arrest of the accused for immediate hearing for reconsideration of conditions of release pursuant to section (k) of CrRLJ 3.2." The city also asked the court to "determine custody pending trial and determine a new appropriate bail amount" and "revoke release and issue a warrant in the amount of $25,000 on each case for the arrest of the defendant for immediate hearing for reconsideration of conditions of release."

If Hudson is found to have violated the terms of his release, the court could impose additional penalties, including potential jail time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

