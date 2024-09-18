Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' faces new legal trouble over home monitoring

Miles Hudson, the infamous "Belltown Hellcat," is once again facing legal scrutiny in Seattle as new complications arise in his criminal case.

Hudson, who has earned notoriety for his reckless driving and defiance of court orders, is now under investigation for failing to meet multiple conditions of his court-ordered electronic home monitoring (EHM) as his criminal case continues.

On Sept. 13, Hudson missed a compliance appointment with the Seattle Electronic Home Monitoring Program, according to court documents.

Hudson also failed to provide critical documentation, including proof of employment with his mother’s company, Emerald City Transitional Services, as well as court-ordered therapy records from a previous criminal conviction in Renton. Hudson was also unable to produce a time card or paystub, raising doubts about his claim of working from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., hours deemed "odd" for the type of work he says he does for his mother — moving elderly residents into new homes​.

A report filed with the court by Sentinel read:

"On 09/13/2024 Miles Hudson reported for a compliance appointment. Mr. Hudson failed to provide proof of him working for his Mother and from his therapy ordered through Renton Municipal Court, Mr. Hudson did not provide a timecard or a paystub to show the time and dates worked. Mr. Hudson is requesting to be out from 5 pm to 3 am, which is considered odd hours of operations especially for him moving elderly into newer homes. As a result Sentinel is asking the court for approval to allow Miles Hudson to be out for work from 5 pm to 3 am."

The court will now decide whether to approve Hudson’s request to be released from his apartment during these hours, a move that has sparked further skepticism due to his ongoing pattern of defiance.

Hudson, who was previously spotted violating a judge's order by driving his modified Dodge Charger on Seattle streets and posting to social media, remains under strict monitoring​.

Hudson’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for October, where Judge Andrea Chin will address his ongoing violations. If found non-compliant, Hudson risks facing additional penalties, including potential jail time for disregarding court orders​.

The Seattle community has been vocal in its frustrations with Hudson, whose reckless behavior and loud car have disrupted neighborhoods, particularly in Belltown.

With a history of cyberstalking, harassment and reckless driving charges, Hudson’s legal battles continue to attract attention as the city watches closely for the court's next move.

